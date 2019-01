Guernsey Police have confirmed that the search for a missing plane carrying Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala has been suspended for the night.

They tweeted that a decision about whether the search will recommence, will be taken early tomorrow morning.

More than a thousand square miles have been searched in the English Channel, but there's no sign of the light aircraft.

It vanished as Sala headed to the Welsh capital from Nantes (prom: Mont) in France on Monday.