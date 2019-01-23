Series Of Incidents Causes Long Delays For Traffic On The M7, Soutbound, At Naas.

There are significant delays to traffic in the vicinity of the M7, southbound, at Naas, because of several incidents.

A collision has taken place at Naas North.

A break-down just before the M9 merge has been cleared.

There are long delays on the Millennium Road in Naas, and on to the Naas to Newbridge Road.

There are also reports of a multi-vehicle collison at the Bundle of Sticks Roundabout on that road.

There are also tailbacks on on the Monread Road, between the Dublin and Sallins road roundabouts

All of these incidents are having a knock-on effect on traffic through Sallins, particularly on the Clane Road.