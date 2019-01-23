The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Series Of Incidents Causes Long Delays For Traffic On The M7, Soutbound, At Naas.

: 01/23/2019 - 18:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
alert_generic_1.png

There are significant delays to traffic in the vicinity of the M7, southbound, at Naas, because of several incidents.

A collision has taken place at Naas North.

A break-down just before the M9 merge has been cleared.

There are long delays on the Millennium Road in Naas, and on to the Naas to Newbridge Road.

There are also reports of a multi-vehicle collison at the Bundle of Sticks Roundabout on that road.

There are also tailbacks on on the Monread Road, between the Dublin and Sallins road roundabouts

All of these incidents are having a knock-on effect on traffic through Sallins, particularly on the Clane Road.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!