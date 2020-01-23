K Drive

Niall Quinn Appointed FAI Interim Deputy CEO.

: 01/23/2020 - 16:30
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Former Republic of Ireland International, Kildare resident,  Niall Quinn, has been appointed as FAI Interim Deputy CEO.

The Football Association of Ireland made the announcement this evening.

The former Arsenal, Manchester City and Sunderland player had said he would be interested in a role in the association.

Sports Minister Shane Ross has welcomed the move and says Niall Quinn's experience and skills will be invaluable as part of the management team to lead the reform that is so necessary within the FAI.

