Kildare South #GE2020 Candidate Calls For Constitutional Reform To Combat Housing Crisis.

: 01/23/2020 - 16:36
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A Kildare South General Election candidate is calling for amendment of the Constitution as part of the resolution of the housing and homelessness crisis.

In November, there were 10,448 people in emergency accommodation, of whom 195 were in Kildare.

Social Democrats candidate, Linda Hayden says "Article 43 of the Constitution seeks to balance private property rights with the common good. The problem is that, too often, the common good loses out. This holds us back on reforming issues such as nationwide rent freezes, security of tenure and addressing upward-only rent reviews."

 

 

