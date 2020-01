The Taoiseach says he won't be discussing his past drug use any further.

Leo Varadkar admitted in a Hot Press interview in 2010 that he smoked cannabis in college, and was questioned about the matter during last night's televised Leaders Debate.

Irish Examiner Political Editor, Daniel McConnell, joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus this afternoon, the look at the question.

Stock image: Pexels