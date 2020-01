The average residential property price in Kildare was €302,917.

That's according to GeoDirectory's annual report, which shows a 20% increase in average property prices in Kildare since 2010.

Naas has the highest residential property price in the county, at €323,346.

The lowest was in Athy, at €179,755.

Dara Keogh is CEO of GeoDirectory.

Nationally, there's been a significant change in prices, particularly, at the upper end of the market.