Free Christmas Tree Recycling Finishes Today at locations across Co. Kildare

: 23/01/2021 - 10:12
Author: Ciarán Halpin
christmas_tree_kcc.jpg

Free Christmas tree recycling concludes today at locations across Co. Kildare.

It has been organisated by Kildare County Council, and collection sites will close today.

They are:
Athy: Meeting Lane carpark
Clane: GAA club
Maynooth: KCC Council Depot
Naas: Fairgreen
Newbridge: KCC Council Nursery

 

