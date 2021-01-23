The Saturday Show

13 Areas Of Kildare Have Been Surveyed Ahead Of National Broadband Plan Rollout

: 23/01/2021 - 10:36
Author: Ciarán Halpin
As of 8th January 2021, over 158,000 premises across all counties have been surveyed by the National Broadband Plan  which is ahead schedule.

Surveys have been completed in Kildare in the areas of Killashee, Oughterard, Naas Rural, Rathmore, Kill, Kilteel, Carnalway, Gilltown, Ballymore Eustace, Bodenstown, Naas Urban, Newtown and Donaghcumper.

In Kildare, there are 13,859 premises in the Intervention Area (IA), which includes homes, farms, commercial businesses and schools. This equates to 15% of all premises in the county.

Under the National Broadband Plan, Kildare will see an investment of €53M in the new high speed fibre network.

This will enable e-learning, remote monitoring of livestock or equipment, e-health initiatives, better energy efficiency in the home, and facilitate increased levels of remote working.

 

 

 

