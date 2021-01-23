The Saturday Show

KCC Asked To Set Aside A Date To Celebrate Saint Brigid's 1,500th Anniversary in 2023

: 23/01/2021 - 11:16
Author: Ciarán Halpin
st_brigids_cross.jpg

 

Kildare County Council have been asked to set a date for the Saint Brigid 1,500th celebration.

The council have also been asked to establish an organising committee to ensure that the occasion is appropriately marked.

St. Brigid is the patron saint of Kildare (and co-patron saint of Ireland, with Patrick)

St. Brigid is believed to have died in AD 523, so, 1,500th anniversary of her death is 2023.

FF Councillor Suzanne Doyle motion will be debated at Kildare County Council's monthly meeting on Monday

 

 

