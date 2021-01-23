KCC Asked To Consider The Re-Municipalisation Of Domestic Waste Collection Within The Next Three Years

Kildare County Council is being asked to consider the re-municipalisation of Domestic Waste Collection within the next three years.

Sinn Fein Councillor Noel Connolly is asking KCC to recognises that Domestic Waste Collection should be in the control and ownership of Local Authorities.

Councils used to run their own domestic waste collection services, but they were privatised in the early 2000s.

The Councillor wants a consistent service that should be offered to all homes county wide, including glass and organic waste collection.

Councillor Connolly's motion will be debated at Kildare County Council's monthly meeting on Monday.