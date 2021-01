The Taoiseach has said the government's priority is getting children with special educational needs back to school.

Micheál Martin has refused to be drawn on whether he thinks a full re-opening of schools can happen as planned on February 1st.

Level five restrictions will be extended until likely the end of February and reviewed every four weeks after that.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin hasn't confirmed whether schools as a whole will re-open: