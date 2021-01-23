Gardai are warning of a text scam that is targeting AIB customers, after an increase in 'smishing' attacks this month.

The scam sees customers receieving a text message claiming to be from AIB, saying they have been locked out of their account or need to block a fraudulent transaction.

They will then be asked to input codes into their card reader and to provide their One Time Passcode.

AIB says it'll never ask account holders to click on a link and is advising customers not to disclose access codes or card information after clicking a link on a text.