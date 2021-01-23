Saturday Favourites

Listen: The Construction Sector Could Be Allowed Reopen Next Month

: 23/01/2021 - 12:16
Author: Ciarán Halpin
construction_1.jpg

 

The construction sector could be allowed reopen next month.

It's understood to be among the issues that will be discussed at Cabinet on Tuesday.

Tom Parlon, Director General of the Construction Industry Federation, says the closure of sites is impacting housing supply:

 

construction.wav, by Ciarán Halpin

 

