Listen: Quarantining Certain People Arriving Into Ireland Will Not Be Enough To Protect Against New Strains Of Covid-19

: 23/01/2021 - 12:19
Author: Ciarán Halpin
Quarantining certain people arriving into Ireland will not be enough to protect against new strains of Covid-19, according to an immunology expert.

Government's considering new restrictions, including a minimum five day quarantine for anyone who doesn't present a negative test upon arrival.

It comes amid growing concern about new variants of the virus, with the UK strain - which accounts for 60 percent of cases here - now said to be more fatal than the original.

Professor Kingston Mills from Trinity College Dublin says stringent travel restrcitions are needed to stop other variants arriving here:

 

