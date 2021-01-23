Listen: Quarantining Certain People Arriving Into Ireland Will Not Be Enough To Protect Against New Strains Of Covid-19

Quarantining certain people arriving into Ireland will not be enough to protect against new strains of Covid-19, according to an immunology expert.

Government's considering new restrictions, including a minimum five day quarantine for anyone who doesn't present a negative test upon arrival.

It comes amid growing concern about new variants of the virus, with the UK strain - which accounts for 60 percent of cases here - now said to be more fatal than the original.

Professor Kingston Mills from Trinity College Dublin says stringent travel restrcitions are needed to stop other variants arriving here: