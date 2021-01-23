Thirteen residents at a Dublin Nursing home have died during a large Covid-19 outbreak.

The HSE has confirmed that 11 of those who died at the Lusk Community Nursing Unit had tested positive for Covid-19.

A number of patients and staff at the home are said to still be infected with the virus and are receiving support.

The HSE says the first round of the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme has been completed within Unit.

However - there were already number of confirmed cases on the day the vaccination clinic took place.