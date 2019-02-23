Toxic Alcohol Kills More Than 90 People In India.

More than 90 people have died and another 200 have become ill after drinking illegally brewed alcohol in India.

The deaths come less than a fortnight after tainted liquor killed about 100 people.

The victims were mostly tea plantation workers in the north-eastern state of Assam.

Some have been left critically ill after drinking the alcohol, tainted with a chemical which attacks the central nervous system.

Patients arrived at hospitals in the region with severe vomiting, extreme chest pain and breathlessness.