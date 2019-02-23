Saturday Night Party

Toxic Alcohol Kills More Than 90 People In India.

: 02/23/2019 - 11:46
Author: Róisin Power
More than 90 people have died and another 200 have become ill after drinking illegally brewed alcohol in India.

The deaths come less than a fortnight after tainted liquor killed about 100 people.

The victims were mostly tea plantation workers in the north-eastern state of Assam.

Some have been left critically ill after drinking the alcohol, tainted with a chemical which attacks the central nervous system.

Patients arrived at hospitals in the region with severe vomiting, extreme chest pain and breathlessness.

