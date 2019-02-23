Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

The PSNI Are Attending A Security Alert After The Discovery Of A Suspicious Object In County Tyrone.

: 02/23/2019 - 13:21
Author: Róisin Power
tyrone_county.png

Police in the North are currently at the scene of a security alert in County Tyrone.

It's after the discovery of a suspicious object on the Burn Road in Cookstown.

A number of houses and premises have been evacuated.

The Burn Road is currently closed between William Street and Park Avenue.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!