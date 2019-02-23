Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

New Maynooth Gaelscoil To Be Temporarily Located At Maynooth Education Campus.

: 02/23/2019 - 13:31
Author: Róisin Power
maynooth_town_centre.jpg

The new gaelscoil for Maynooth will be temporarily located on at the Maynooth Education Campus on the Moyglare Road.

The school is due to open in September 2019 and the Department of Education have sought temporary planning permission on 21st February for the new Gaelscoil on a site at the campus. A decision is due on the planning application by 17th April.

That's according to Kildare North Labour General Election Candidate Emmet Stagg, who has welcomed the announcement that the new primary school for Maynooth. It will be a second Gaelscoil for the Town following the announcement by the Minister for Education of the Patronage for the New Primary School.

Parental preference for the new Primary School was for a second Gaelscoil. "Whilst the other bodies who sought patronage, KWETB, Educate Together, Church of Ireland and Scoil Sinead will be disappointed, parental preference won out on the day", stated Mr. Stagg.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!