New Maynooth Gaelscoil To Be Temporarily Located At Maynooth Education Campus.

The new gaelscoil for Maynooth will be temporarily located on at the Maynooth Education Campus on the Moyglare Road.

The school is due to open in September 2019 and the Department of Education have sought temporary planning permission on 21st February for the new Gaelscoil on a site at the campus. A decision is due on the planning application by 17th April.

That's according to Kildare North Labour General Election Candidate Emmet Stagg, who has welcomed the announcement that the new primary school for Maynooth. It will be a second Gaelscoil for the Town following the announcement by the Minister for Education of the Patronage for the New Primary School.

Parental preference for the new Primary School was for a second Gaelscoil. "Whilst the other bodies who sought patronage, KWETB, Educate Together, Church of Ireland and Scoil Sinead will be disappointed, parental preference won out on the day", stated Mr. Stagg.