Listen: Fianna Fáil TD Anne Rabbitte Is Seeking Nomination To Contest The EU Elections.

: 02/23/2019 - 13:38
Author: Róisin Power
Galway East Fianna Fail TD Anne Rabbitte has declared she will seek nomination to contest the European elections for the Midlands/North-West.

Deputy Rabbitte made the announcement at the party's Athenry-Oranmore selection convention for local elections in Athenry last night.

Her priorities would include the strengthening of EU gambling regulation and increased protection for minors on digital platforms.

Deputy Rabbitte says her time as Children's Affairs Spokesperson for Fianna Fail has shown her that EU regulation needs improvement:

