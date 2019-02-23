Kildare County Council Rehoused 116 Families, In 2018.

Between January and October 2018, 116 families exited homelessness and were rehoused by Kildare County Council.

This is according to Minister for Housing, Eoghan Murphy, who was responding to a question by Kildare North TD Bernard Durkanwho.

Murphy said that KCC "is the lead authority for the Mid-East Region".

542 families were rehoused by the council between 2015 and October 2018, with 2017 seeing the highest number of 150.

Durkan also asked Murphy how much each local authority recieved for emergency housing and what steps being taken to accommodate people who become homeless in cases such as due to ill-health.

The minister said that €146m was allocated to resolving homelessness in Budget 2019, a 25% increase on 2018. However, Murphy said that "responsibility in relation to the provision of accommodation and associated services for homeless persons rests with individual housing authorities".

In 2018, €48.5m in capital funding was provided to local authorities for the provision of emergency accommodation.

Image: Rolling News.