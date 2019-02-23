Since 2015, There Has Been Nearly 8,500 Participants Of JobPath In Kildare.

Nearly 8,500 people have engaged with JobPath in Kidlare, since its introduction in 2015.

Limerick City TD Willie O'Dea asked the Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection how many referrals there had been to JobPath and similar schemes since 2015.

The Minister Regina Doherty said that JobPath is to help people in long-term unemployed obtain and sustain paid employment.

Across the country, since 2015, 209,000 people have taken part in the service, which has cost €162.55 million so far to date.

Community Employment and Tús are similar voluntary or temporary employment programs. However, continued engagement with the JobPath service is a condition of opting to avail of both schemes.

Doherty stressed that Tús and Community Employment "do not, nor are they intended to, provide full-time sustainable employment". The department has spent over €465.8 million on Tús and nearly €1.5 million on Community Employment since 2015.

Over 1,000 people in Kildare have taken part in Tús over the last four years and there has been nearly 1,500 participants county-wide in the Community Employment service since 2015.

Image: Rolling News.