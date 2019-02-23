Saturday Sportsbeat

Tender For A Consultant To Carry Out A Conservation Plan For A People's Park And Garden In Naas Nearly Completed.

: 02/23/2019 - 14:49
Author: Róisin Power
Tenders for consultants to develop a conservation plan for a People's Park & Garden in Naas is nearing completion.

That's according to Mr Wallace, Senior Executive Parks Superintendent, Community and Cultural Development in Kildare County Council.

Wallace was responding to a motion from the February meeting of the Naas Municipal District by Labour Councillor Anne Breen.

He added that he hoped the "successful consultant will have the report completed by the end of the summer", which will inform the development of the grounds in Oldtown, Naas.

