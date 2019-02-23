Calls For KCC To Report The Impact Of Brexit On Meat Industry Companies Operating In The County.

An Independent Councillor is calling on KCC to identify the number of companies in Kildare that involced in the meat industry.

A motion by Councillor Seamie Moore for the February meeting of Kildare County Council asks for the volume of sales of such companies - particularly to the UK - and what measures the council has to ensure the impant of Brexit, or a no-deal Brexit, does not put such companies "out of business".

The motion, which will be debated at the meeting on Monday, also asks the council how many people are employed in the Agri Meat industry in Kildare and whether they have submitted any concers to central government departments for these businesses.