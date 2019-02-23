Listen Live Logo

Motion To KCC Requests It Conducts A Review Of The Register Of Electors.

: 02/23/2019 - 15:17
Author: Róisin Power
Independent councillors are requesting Kildare County Council conduct a review of how the register of electors is maintained and how the service is used.

Councillors Pádraig McEvoy, Paddy Kennedy, Anthony Larkin, Teresa Murray and Morgan McCabe have submitted a motion for the next meeting of the council saying a revised approach to maintaining the electoral register could permit the use of GPS to illustrate addresses within electoral boundaries or the use of PPS numbers to "evidence comtemporaneous links of an elector to an address".

Motion is to be debated at the monthly meeting of KCC, on Monday:

Other revisions suggested including using the register in elections for the Seanad and regional bodies, for the CSO to conduct online surveys or for KCC to conduct online plebiscites. Another permit could be for local authorities to conduct online consultation on proposed works and policies.

