A Young Girl Remains In A Critical Condition In Limerick After Boating Incident This Morning.

: 02/23/2019 - 15:27
Author: Róisin Power
A young girl has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after a boating incident in Limerick this morning.

She was in a rowing boat with three other girls when it overturned on a stretch of the Abbey River, shortly after 10am.

It's understood the girls were taking part in an excursion from Athlunkard Boat Club at the time.

Firefighters who were on patrol on the river at the time discovered the capsized boat and performed emergency first aid to the girl before she was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick.

The girl's hair became entangled in the outriggers of the boat trapping her underneath, reliable sources said.

An investigation is underway into the incident.

