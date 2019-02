Micheál Martin says he doesn't accept that a huge amount of his party are unhappy with the confidence and supply deal.

Some grassroots members think they shouldn't be keeping Fine Gael in government.

Fianna Fáil extended the confidence and supply deal until 2020 and refused to bring down the Government recently because of the threat of Brexit.

Party leader Micheál Martin says he doesn't think the majority of his party are against confidence and supply: