PSNI Appeal For Witnesses Following A Robbery In County Armagh.

: 02/23/2019 - 16:39
Author: Róisin Power
Detectives are appealing for witnesses after an aggravated burglary in the North.

A number of men broke into a house in the Bleary Road area of Craigavon at around half 8 on Thursday night.

A woman was inside - she locked herself in her bedroom, but the men forced their way in.

On seeing she was there they tried to leave the scene and one of them pushed her against a wall - she was also hit in the face.

A phone and a small sum of cash were stolen.

Police in the North are appealing to anyone who has any information to contact detectives at Lurgan, County Armagh.

