Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

FF Cllrs. Want KCC To Invite The IFA To Give A Presentation On The Changes Facing The Agricultural Sector.

: 02/23/2020 - 09:16
Author: Eoin Beatty
ifa_logo.png

Kildare County Council has been asked to invite representatives from the IFA to give a presentation on the significant changes that are facing the agricultural sector, the overall impact it is having on their ability to do business and what supports the council can give them.

The motion has been brought forward by Fianna Fáil Cllrs. Brian Dooley and Suzanne Doyle.

They feel as though the agricultural sector is "one of this county’s most important industries."

The motion will be discussed at the monthly meeting of the council, which takes place on Monday afternoon.

 

 

 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!