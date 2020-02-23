FF Cllrs. Want KCC To Invite The IFA To Give A Presentation On The Changes Facing The Agricultural Sector.

Kildare County Council has been asked to invite representatives from the IFA to give a presentation on the significant changes that are facing the agricultural sector, the overall impact it is having on their ability to do business and what supports the council can give them.

The motion has been brought forward by Fianna Fáil Cllrs. Brian Dooley and Suzanne Doyle.

They feel as though the agricultural sector is "one of this county’s most important industries."

The motion will be discussed at the monthly meeting of the council, which takes place on Monday afternoon.