Speed Survey & Safety Audit To Be Carried Out In The Vicinity Of Ardclough Primary School.

: 02/23/2020 - 10:17
Author: Eoin Beatty
Kildare County Council says a speed survey will be conducted in the vicinity of the Ardclough Primary School and a safety audit will also be carried out.

This comes after Cllrs. Vanessa Liston (Green Party), Ciara Galvin (Labour) and Joe Neville (Fine Gael) brought forward a joint motion, requesting that a speed monitor be installed at the school and a safety audit be carried out.

They said there were a range of concerns from the Parent's Association of the school "regarding the safety of children going to and from school"

 

Photo: PEXELS

 

