Italian Govt. Closing Off A Dozen Towns After A Rise In Cases Of Coronavirus.

: 02/23/2020 - 11:15
Author: Eoin Beatty
italy_flag.jpg

 

The Italian government's closing off a dozen towns after a rise in cases of the new coronavirus outbreak.

Covid-19 has killed two people there - with nearly 80 diagnosed.

Three top-flight football matches have been called off, while Milan fashion houses are holding catwalk shows behind closed doors.

