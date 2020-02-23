Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

KCC Asked To Call On Dept. of Education & Skills To Address Its Failure To Provide SEN Places For Children In Kildare With Autism.

: 02/23/2020 - 12:31
Author: Eoin Beatty
dept_of_education.png

Kildare County Council is being asked to call on the Department of Education and Skills to acknowledge and address its failure to provide appropriate special education needs (SEN) places for children in Kildare with autism, thus acting in breach of The Education Act of 1998 which obliges the State to provide all persons, including those with disabilities, with support service and a high quality of education appropriate to meeting their needs and abilities.

The motion has been brought forward by Social Democrats Cllr. Aidan Farrelly.

It will be discussed at the monthly meeting of the council, which takes place on Monday afternoon.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!