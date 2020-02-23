KCC Asked To Call On Dept. of Education & Skills To Address Its Failure To Provide SEN Places For Children In Kildare With Autism.

Kildare County Council is being asked to call on the Department of Education and Skills to acknowledge and address its failure to provide appropriate special education needs (SEN) places for children in Kildare with autism, thus acting in breach of The Education Act of 1998 which obliges the State to provide all persons, including those with disabilities, with support service and a high quality of education appropriate to meeting their needs and abilities.

The motion has been brought forward by Social Democrats Cllr. Aidan Farrelly.

It will be discussed at the monthly meeting of the council, which takes place on Monday afternoon.