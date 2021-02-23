The Breakfast Show

Overnight Water Outages In Parts of Naas Tonight.

: 23/02/2021 - 08:00
Author: Ciara Noble
water_splash.jpg

There will be overnight water outages in parts of Naas tonight.

Irish Water, in partnership with Kildare County Council, is conducting works as part of the Barrow Extension Project.

The scheme is aimed a providing up to an additional 18 million litres of drinking water, per day, for the Greater Dublin Area, including Co. Kildare.

The works will be carried out from 7pm and will impact the Naas Ring Road area, including Elsmore Estate.

They are scheduled to finish just before midnight, but it could take up to three hours for the system to refill and normal supply to resume.

Irish Water says "impacted customers will experience low water pressure and/or supply disruptions. Following completion of the works it may take 2-3 hours for normal water supply to return to all customers but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing."

 

