PAC To Discuss Financial Statements Of Horse Racing Ireland Today.

The Public Accounts Committee is to discuss the 2019 Financial Statements of Kildare headquartered Horse Racing Ireland today.

HRI, which is based on the Curragh, will be represented by its CEO, Brian Kavanagh, and Chief Financial Officer, Suzanne Eade.

The Comptroller and Auditor General, Seamus McCarthy, will also attend the meeting.

HRI is in receipt of significant taxpayer funding through its 80 per cent share of the Horse and Greyhound Fund, administered by the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine.

This year, HRI will receive almost €77m from the fund, an increase on last year’s allocation.

PAC is Vice-Chaired by Kildare North Social Democrats TD, Catherine Murphy.