9,593 people in Co. Kildare have now been diagnosed with Covid-19, since the beginning of the pandemic, following another 37 new cases confirmed last night.

Nationally, 686 new cases and 1 death were confirmed yesterday evening.

Co. Kildare has the fourth highest number of cases of the virus, after Dublin, Cork and Limerick.

Nationally, there have been 4,137 Covid-19 related deaths, and a total of 215,743 confirmed cases, since February.

