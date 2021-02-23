Mayor Of Kildare Will Join 'Kildare Today' This Morning, Following Apology To Survivors Of Mother & Baby Homes On Behalf Of KCC.

The Mayor of Kildare will join Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of 'Kildare Today', following his wholehearted apology, "without equivocation" to survivors of Mother and Baby Homes, on behalf of Kildare County Council.

Fine Gael Cllr., Mark Stafford, made the statement at Monday afternoon's meeting of Kildare County Council.

He noted "the women and children who suffered as a result of this councils failure to look after some of the most vulnerable and terrified people entrusted in our care. Forgotten and abandoned, many had to endure the most unbearable cruelties. We remember the many young women and babies that died in tragic circumstances in these Homes."

Kildare County Council was responsible for the operation of the County Home, in Athy, which opened in 1898 and closed in 1969.

Mayor Stafford says "Overall responsibility for the homes owned by a local authority rested with the local authority. They were responsible for the upkeep, improvements and oversight. I welcome the Government Action Plan and hope that the Government proceeds with implementation with all due haste.

I wish to acknowledge in addition to those women and children who were resident in the County Home, those from Kildare that may have been sent to similar institutions and in other parts of the country and those survivors who have now made their homes in County Kildare and your families we acknowledge our failings to support you, protect you and keep you safe and for that we are sorry."

The final report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby homes, which examined 18 institutions, nationwide, in the period 1922 and 1998, found that 9.000 children died in these homes.

