NASA has released a first-of-its-kind video captured by the 'Perseverance' rover, showing the moment it landed on Mars.

The high-speed footage, which can be seen here, is from the minutes before it touched down last week, on what appears to be a dusty surface, in windy conditions.

The American space agency has also released audio of the first sounds recorded on the red planet, where gusts can be heard.

Image: NASA