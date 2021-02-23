Listen: Mayor Of Kildare Says Councillors & Local Authority Committed To Supporting Mother & Baby Home Survivors.

The Mayor of Kildare says all councillors are "universal" in their support of action by Kildare County Council to support survivors of mother and baby homes.

Cllr. Mark Stafford issued an apology "without equivocation" to the women and children "who suffered as a result of this councils failure to look" at KCC's montly meeting yesterday.

Kildare County Council ran the County Home in Athy between 1898 and 1969, but women from Kildare were sent to Mother & Baby Homes across Ireland.

Mayor Stafford, speaking to Kildare Today, says councillors are committed to supporting survivors.

This week is the deadline for submissions to the Oireachtas committee that will scrutinise proposed legislation allowing excavations, exhumations and re-interment of remains at former mother-and-baby home institutions.

Breeda Murphy is of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home Alliance.

She says Kildare County Council must now make a submission as part of that process

Mayor Stafford re-orated his apology today:

"In relation to the Publication of the Final Report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes on behalf of the members, the Chief Executive and staff of the County Council of the County of Kildare I wish to apologise wholeheartedly and without equivocation to the women and children who suffered as a result of this councils failure to look after some of the most vulnerable and terrified people entrusted in our care. Forgotten and abandoned, many had to endure the most unbearable cruelties. We remember the many young women and babies that died in tragic circumstances in these Homes.

During the period from 1926 to 1998 the period of the terms of reference of the Report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes, the County Home in Athy had a maternity unit attached.

Overall responsibility for the homes owned by a local authority rested with the local authority. They were responsible for the upkeep, improvements and oversight. I welcome the Government Action Plan and hope that the Government proceeds with implementation with all due haste.

I wish to acknowledge in addition to those women and children who were resident in the County Home, those from Kildare that may have been sent to similar institutions and in other parts of the country and those survivors who have now made their homes in County Kildare and your families we acknowledge our failings to support you, protect you and keep you safe and for that we are sorry."

Clem Ryan was joined on this morning's edition of the programme by Mayor Stafford, Breeda Murphy of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home Alliance, and Social Democrats Cllr., Nuala Kileen and Labour Cllr. Aoife Breslin, who proposed an apology by Kildare County Council.

The text of the motion by Cllrs. Kileen and Breslin:

"That Kildare County Council acknowledges the final report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes and apologises to the women, girls and children impacted from previous county homes and proactively reaches out to survivors and survivor groups to offer practical assistance to survivors and victims, listens to the survivors and asks how we can assist them. That at an appropriate time, an appropriate memorial should be decided in consultation with the survivors and their families."

File image: Mayor of Kildare and Fine Gael Cllr., Mark Stafford.