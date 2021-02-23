Listen: Open Covid 19 Outbreaks Reported At Majority Of Ireland's Meat Plants.

Open Covid 19 outbreaks have been reported in 29 of Ireland's 56 meatplants.

That's 800 cases over the past couple of weeks.

Trade union Siptu says low-paid migrant workers essential to industries like meatpacking should not have to pay for their own quarantine.

It says the discovery of the P.1 Covid-19 variant first identified in northern Brazil is a "real concern" for workers in the meat industry.

RISE TD, Paul Murphy, says, in addition, demands for sick pay for staff, going back 9 months, has gone unfulfilled.

Deputy Murphy joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of Kildare Today.

Stock image: Pixabay