Kildare Focus

2pm - 3pm
with
Ciara Plunkett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Open Covid 19 Outbreaks Reported At Majority Of Ireland's Meat Plants.

: 23/02/2021 - 11:38
Author: Ciara Plunkett
swab_tests_many_bagged_for_processing_pixabay.jpg

Open Covid 19 outbreaks have been reported in 29 of Ireland's 56 meatplants.

That's 800 cases over the past couple of weeks.

Trade union Siptu says low-paid migrant workers essential to industries like meatpacking should not have to pay for their own quarantine.

It says the discovery of the P.1 Covid-19 variant first identified in northern Brazil is a "real concern" for workers in the meat industry.

RISE TD, Paul Murphy, says, in addition, demands for sick pay for staff, going back 9 months, has gone unfulfilled.

tuespaulmurphy.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Deputy Murphy joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of Kildare Today.

paul_murphy.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!