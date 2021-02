G7 members have condemned the "intimidation and oppression" of protesters in Myanmar, following the country's military coup.

The group, intergovernmental organization consisting of the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Canada & Japan, warn that anyone responding to peaceful protests with violence "must be held to account".

Clashes between protesters and security forces continued yesterday, after two demonstrators were shot dead over the weekend.

Image: G7 Twitter