Listen: UK Govt Reiterates Importance Of Following Restrictions, As Covid-19 Rules Begin To Be Eased In England.

The UK government has reiterated it's now more important than ever for citizens to abide by Covid-19 regulations, as rules begin to be eased.

The roadmap for England exiting lockdown was set out, by British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, yesterday.

By the 21st of June, at the earliest, almost all restrictions should be relaxed.

This will mean nightclubs, theatres and wedding venues could be operating with no limits on numbers.

Ryan and Kassi are due to get married just two days later, and have expressed delighted:

Image: @10DowningStreet/Twitter profile