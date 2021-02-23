Consultation Launched On Food, Drinks and Skills Innovation Hub In Athy

A public consultation on the proposed multi-million Food, Drinks and Skills Innovation Hub in Athy has been launched by Kildare County Council.

It is to be based in the Model School on the Dublin Road.

The project involves the refurbishment and fit-out of the vacant building to provide training, demonstration and shared commercial kitchens, café/meeting area, co-working areas, ancillary sanitary and storage facilities and all associated site works.

The closing date for submissions, comments or observations on the proposal is Tuesday, April 6th.

The consultation portal is here

The proposed works on the building, which is on the Athy record of protected structures, will include:

Internal alterations and fit-out as training and innovation kitchens, co-working areas, showcase cafe and ancillary facilities.

Installation of new mechanical and electrical services including lift and air intake and extract ventilation units.

External alterations including demolition of lean-to toilet block and latrines in rear yard.

Modification of existing site entrances and formation of new vehicular entrance from Geraldine Road.

Siteworks including improvement of service ducts and drainage systems, provision of gas tanks, car parking and associated works, landscaping including modification of ground levels to facilitate universal access to the building.

Image courtesy Kildare County Council