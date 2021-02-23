K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: KCC Urged To Make Submission On Legislation On Burials At Mother & Baby Homes.

: 23/02/2021 - 16:42
Author: Ciara Plunkett
kildare_county_council_hq_aras_cill_dara_2_rollingnews.jpg

Kildare County Council is being urged to make a submission to the Oireachtas committee that will scrutinise proposed legislation allowing excavations, exhumations and re-interment of remains at former mother-and-baby home institutions.

Mayor of Kildare, Mark Stafford, issued a formal apology yesterday to the women and children "who suffered as a result of this councils failure to look" after them

KCC ran the County Home in  Athy between 1898 and 1969, but women from Kildare were sent to Mother & Baby Homes across Ireland.

Breeda Murphy is of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home Alliance

She's been speaking to Kildare Today.

tuesbreeda15.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Kildare County Council HQ/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!