Listen: KCC Urged To Make Submission On Legislation On Burials At Mother & Baby Homes.

Kildare County Council is being urged to make a submission to the Oireachtas committee that will scrutinise proposed legislation allowing excavations, exhumations and re-interment of remains at former mother-and-baby home institutions.

Mayor of Kildare, Mark Stafford, issued a formal apology yesterday to the women and children "who suffered as a result of this councils failure to look" after them

KCC ran the County Home in Athy between 1898 and 1969, but women from Kildare were sent to Mother & Baby Homes across Ireland.

Breeda Murphy is of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home Alliance

