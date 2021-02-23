Listen: Cabinet Agrees Extension Of Level 5 Restrictions To April 5th.

Cabinet has agreed to extend the lockdown until April 5th with the Taoiseach set to address the nation shortly. (6pm)

He'll also outline the timetable for re-opening schools starting from next week.

Leaving Cert students as well as the four youngest years of primary school will return on March 1st.

Childcare services are set to re-open starting with the ECCE scheme on March 8th.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin will give details of a revised living with COVID plan, however it won't include dates for the re-opening of many sectors of the economy.

Sinn Féin's Health Spokesman David Cullinane believes that's broadly the right approach:

File image: Taoiseach, Micheál Martin/RollingNews