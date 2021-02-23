Ceol Agus Caint

Listen: Cabinet Agrees Extension Of Level 5 Restrictions To April 5th.

: 23/02/2021 - 17:20
Cabinet has agreed to extend the lockdown until April 5th with the Taoiseach set to address the nation shortly. (6pm)

He'll also outline the timetable for re-opening schools starting from next week.

Leaving Cert students as well as the four youngest years of primary school will return on March 1st.

Childcare services are set to re-open starting with the ECCE scheme on March 8th.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin will give details of a revised living with COVID plan, however it won't include dates for the re-opening of many sectors of the economy.

Sinn Féin's Health Spokesman David Cullinane believes that's broadly the right approach:

File image: Taoiseach, Micheál Martin/RollingNews

