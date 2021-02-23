Ceol Agus Caint

575 New Cases Of Covid 19 And 45 Deaths Reported This Evening.

: 23/02/2021 - 18:25
Author: Ciara Plunkett
swab_test_covid_19_etc_pixabay.jpg

45 additional deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed and 575 new cases.

218 of the cases are in Dublin, 38 in Galway, 35 in Louth, 27 in Limerick, 26 in Westmeath, 23 in KIldare and the remaining 208  cases are spread across 20 other counties.

693 covid patients are in hospital of which 150 are in ICU.

The 14 day incidence rate is 240.4 per 100,000 of the population.

As of February 20th, 350,322 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 219,899 people have received their first dose
  • 130,423 people have received their second dose
  •  
  • **County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

    Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 22 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

     

    County

    Today's cases (to midnight 22Feb2021)

    5 day moving average (to midnight 22Feb2021)

    14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (09Feb2021 to 22Feb2021)

    New Cases during last 14 days (09Feb2021 to 22Feb2021)

    Ireland

    575

    737

    240.4

    11,448

    Offaly

    22

    26

    441.2

    344

    Monaghan

    12

    13

    342.1

    210

    Dublin

    218

    271

    339.4

    4,573

    Galway

    38

    52

    330.5

    853

    Louth

    35

    29

    296.4

    382

    Laois

    10

    15

    295.2

    250

    Kildare

    23

    45

    269.2

    599

    Waterford

    20

    24

    263.4

    306

    Limerick

    27

    41

    262.7

    512

    Mayo

    15

    25

    255.2

    333

    Longford

    <5

    6

    254.4

    104

    Westmeath

    26

    17

    253.5

    225

    Meath

    23

    26

    242.5

    473

    Cavan

    5

    12

    233.7

    178

    Carlow

    <5

    7

    209

    119

    Tipperary

    10

    23

    180.5

    288

    Leitrim

    <5

    3

    174.8

    56

    Donegal

    15

    21

    161.4

    257

    Wexford

    6

    8

    157

    235

    Clare

    12

    13

    149

    177

    Roscommon

    10

    6

    122.4

    79

    Wicklow

    8

    13

    113

    161

    Sligo

    7

    5

    112.9

    74

    Kilkenny

    0

    8

    97.8

    97

    Cork

    23

    24

    91.6

    497

    Kerry

    <5

    4

    44.7

    66

    ~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

     

  • The 5 day average  737
  • The 7 day incidence is 109.9 per 100,000 of population

**Stock image: Pixabay

