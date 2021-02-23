575 New Cases Of Covid 19 And 45 Deaths Reported This Evening.

45 additional deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed and 575 new cases.
218 of the cases are in Dublin, 38 in Galway, 35 in Louth, 27 in Limerick, 26 in Westmeath, 23 in KIldare and the remaining 208 cases are spread across 20 other counties.
693 covid patients are in hospital of which 150 are in ICU.
The 14 day incidence rate is 240.4 per 100,000 of the population.
As of February 20th, 350,322 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 219,899 people have received their first dose
- 130,423 people have received their second dose
- **County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 22 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
County
Today's cases (to midnight 22Feb2021)
5 day moving average (to midnight 22Feb2021)
14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (09Feb2021 to 22Feb2021)
New Cases during last 14 days (09Feb2021 to 22Feb2021)
Ireland
575
737
240.4
11,448
Offaly
22
26
441.2
344
Monaghan
12
13
342.1
210
Dublin
218
271
339.4
4,573
Galway
38
52
330.5
853
Louth
35
29
296.4
382
Laois
10
15
295.2
250
Kildare
23
45
269.2
599
Waterford
20
24
263.4
306
Limerick
27
41
262.7
512
Mayo
15
25
255.2
333
Longford
<5
6
254.4
104
Westmeath
26
17
253.5
225
Meath
23
26
242.5
473
Cavan
5
12
233.7
178
Carlow
<5
7
209
119
Tipperary
10
23
180.5
288
Leitrim
<5
3
174.8
56
Donegal
15
21
161.4
257
Wexford
6
8
157
235
Clare
12
13
149
177
Roscommon
10
6
122.4
79
Wicklow
8
13
113
161
Sligo
7
5
112.9
74
Kilkenny
0
8
97.8
97
Cork
23
24
91.6
497
Kerry
<5
4
44.7
66
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- The 5 day average 737
- The 7 day incidence is 109.9 per 100,000 of population
