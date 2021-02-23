Listen: Ulster Bank CEO Sys Customers Do Not Need To Change Their Mortgages.

The chief executive of Ulster Bank says customers do not need to change their mortgage.

The lender announced during the week that it plans to pull out of Ireland, after 160 years.

The bank employs 2,800 staff, including those at 5 branches in Kildare.

It appeared before the Oireacthas FInance Committee today, on which sits Kildare North Fine Gael TD, Bernard Durkan,

CEO, Jane Howard, says current mortgage contracts will be honoured once customers do not change their loan.

File image: Ulster Bank HQ/RollingNews