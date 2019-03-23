Changes For Traffic In Both Directions Of The M7 To Facilitate Works.

More changes for traffic arrangements on the M7 as works continue.

Traffic moved onto the new surface closet to the new concrete barrier.

The split from Junction 10 (Naas South) off ramp through to the interchange beyond the junction was removed and traffic will now run in the two lanes adjacent to the median.

Tomorrow morning, Sunday, between Junction 9 and 8 (Johnstown) on the M7 and N7, the auxiliary lane running between these two junctions will be closed and Junction 9 (Naas North) traffic will merge with the 2 existing N7 lanes.

The latest change for traffic is to allow for works to be complete on a new outer most lane, hard shoulder and the verges along these sections of the motorway.

From Monday morning, M7 westbound traffic will move on the new surface alongside the new median. On approach to Junction 10, traffic will be split until after the junction's on slip. Motorists wishing to take exit at Junction 10 should take the left lane only.

This change to allow for a new middle lane to be complete along this section of the motorway.