Stoneybatter Residents And Business Will Highlight The Negative Impact Of New Bus Lanes Today.

: 03/23/2019 - 10:33
Author: Róisin Power
Residents and business owners in Stoneybatter in Dublin are holding a community day later to highlight what they believe will be the negative impact of new bus lanes in the area.

They are calling on the National Transport Authority to change proposals under the NTA's BusConnects scheme.

The project aims to create 230 kilometres of bus lanes and cycle ways along 16 bus corridors.

But local Stoneybatter business owner, Seaneen Sullivan, says they want to ensure the village atmosphere of the area is maintained.

