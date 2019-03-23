Saturday Favourites

1,300 People Are Being Evacuted From A Cruise Ship In Norway.

: 03/23/2019 - 15:27
Author: Róisin Power
A cruise ship is going to be evacuated off the coast of Norway after it lost power and started drifting towards land in rough seas.

The Viking Sky has sent out a mayday signal - and helicopters and boats are being deployed.

13-hundred passengers are on board.

