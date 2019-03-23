Cllr. Calls For KCC To Provide A Report On Completed Capital Projects.

A Fianna Fáil councillor is calling on Kildare County Council to give a report on all capital projects they have completed since 2014.

Councillor Suzanne Doyle is asking the council to provide a report to members of the council which details the cost of all capital project undertaken in this period. The report should give detailed costs of each project, including design and consultancy fees and the timeline of each project.

The motion, which was adjourned from KCC's December meeting, will be heard on Monday at their March meeting.