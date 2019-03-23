Saturday Favourites

A Man Has Been Charged With Serious Assualt In Cork.

: 03/23/2019 - 16:18
Author: Róisin Power
A 30 year old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with a serious assault, which has left a 73 year old man in a critical condition in a Cork hospital.

Jonathan O'Driscoll who is originally from Dan Corkery Place in Macroom was charged with assault causing harm to Christy O'Callaghan at Sleaveen East, Macroom on Thursday last.

He was brought before a special sitting of Bantry District Court today where he was charged with the offence.

Gardai objected to bail because of the seriousness of the charge against Mr O'Driscoll.

Judge Con O'Leary granted the garda application and refused bail and he remanded him in custody to appear again at Bantry District Court on Thursday.
 

